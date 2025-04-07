Teenager sentenced to 6.5 years in prison in occupied Donetsk – accused of collaborating with SBU

A 17-year-old resident of Dokuchaevsk, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast, has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison by the Russian-established “Supreme Court of the DNR” on charges of treason, Russian media reported.

According to prosecutors, the teenager “carried out tasks for the Security Service of Ukraine” from October 2023 to March 2024. They claim he used his mobile phone to transmit information about Russian military positions to the SBU.

The case was heard behind closed doors. The Russian court’s press service identified the convicted minor only by the first letter of his surname – “Ch.”

The prosecutor’s office of the self-proclaimed DNR said that the teenager will serve his sentence in a juvenile detention colony.

Under the Russian Criminal Enforcement Code, juvenile detention colonies house minors and “convicts who remain in juvenile colonies until they reach the age of 19.” After reaching this age, they are transferred to “adult” colonies.

Read also: