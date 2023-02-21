Donbas terrorist Anofriev runs Dnipro city plant, signs state contracts – journo investigation

Andriy Anofriev, a terrorist from the so-called "Luhansk People’s Republic" (LPR), a screenshot/ Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Article by: Alona Mazurenko

Andriy Anofriev, a terrorist from the so-called “Luhansk People’s Republic” (LPR), is quietly running his plant in Dnipro and signing contracts with state-owned enterprises, as reported by BIHUS.Info, a network of anti-corruption and information projects founded in 2013 by investigative journalists.

According to the media, despite terrorism charges and collaboration with Russian occupiers, Anofriev remains the head of the Dniprovagonrembud. It is the rail carriage construction and repair plant. Additionally, he signs contracts with state-owned enterprises.

The investigation claims that in September 2022, Dniprovagonrembud signed a contract with the state-owned Ukrainian Research Institute of Car Building. Furthermore, in December 2022, the plant signed a contract to overhaul semi-cars with the state-owned Eastern Mining and Processing Plant.

Anofriyev was apprehended in April 2021. He was placed under house arrest. Upon completing the investigation, his case was transferred to the Markivka District Court in the Luhansk Oblast. A preliminary hearing was scheduled two months before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Following the invasion, Markivka was occupied. It prevented Ukrainian prosecutors from accessing the stored investigative materials there.

The Luhansk Regional Prosecutor’s Office explained that the occupied Markivka court failed to timely transfer the materials to the Pokrovsk court in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In 2014, Anofriev allegedly organized and led his illegal armed formation, part of the so-called “All-Great Don Army.” It is a Russian puppet militia formed to further the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

His “group” was also suspected of involvement in kidnappings for ransom and the murder of a Ukrainian security service (SBU) officer, Major Timur Hetmanskyy.

At the same time, as part of his anti-Ukrainian activities, Anofriev headed a subsidiary of the national rail company Ukrzaliznytsia on Ukrainian-controlled territory. Additionally, he ran for the Kharkiv Regional Council. He also openly published photos on social media with members of the Luhansk puppet authority, so-called “LNR” terrorists. And he traveled to the occupied territories.

According to media reports, his company is still operating, and Anofriyev resides quietly in Dnipro.

