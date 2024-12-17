Russia not immune in Ukrainian arbitration case, rules US federal judge

US District Judge Trevor N. McFadden ruled that Russia must face a lawsuit from 11 Ukrainian gas companies seeking to enforce a $34 million arbitration award, Law.com reported.
In his opinion rejecting Russia’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, McFadden wrote:
“Russia has made its bed and now must lie in it.”
The case, heard at the US District Court for the District of Columbia (DC), centers on the enforcement of an arbitration award stemming from Russia’s 2014 invasion and the subsequent annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea. According to McFadden’s decision on 12 December, the Geneva-based Permanent Court of Arbitration issued a final judgment in 2019 finding Russia liable for seizing gas stations in Crimea.
The multinational law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed, representing Stabil LLC and 10 other Ukraine-based gas stations, filed a petition in April 2022 requesting the DC federal court to confirm their damages award. The New York-headquartered Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP International Law Firm represented Russia in the case.
In his memorandum opinion filed on 12 December, McFadden stated that the arbitration exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act “strips Russia of immunity.” He added, “And because the Court has subject matter jurisdiction and Russia does not dispute service, the Court also has personal jurisdiction over Russia.”
The judge also denied Russia’s request for an indefinite pause in the litigation, ordering the case to proceed with further briefings on the merits. However, he noted that “Though a stay is unwarranted, so too is immediate confirmation of the award.“
Russia occupied Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014. SInce then, it functions as Russia’s military base, and was used as a springboard for Russian offensives into Ukraine’s southern mainland starting 2022.
Related:
- Two Russian tankers sink near Kerch strait amid storm (video)
- Dutch court confirms $ 5 billion award to Naftogaz for Russian-seized Crimean assets
- Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian-controlled gas platforms in Black Sea with marine drones
- Reuters: Gazprom does not plan gas transit through Ukraine in 2025
- Satellite imagery reveals ongoing fires at Russian-occupied offshore gas platforms in Black Sea
- “War tax” on Russian LNG is key to starving Kremlin’s war chest
- Ukraine’s gas storage open for EU use, Naftogaz CEO assures despite Russian attacks
-