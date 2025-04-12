Ukraine’s defense production reaches $9 billion in 2024, set to grow further

Ukraine has increased its production of cruise missiles in 2024, reaching eight times the volume compared to 2023, according to Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.

In 2023 Ukraine could produce only one cruise missile – it was “Neptune,” he told Suspilne. Last year Ukraine had many new products that provided an increase in production volume by eight times compared to 2023.

Production of long-range drones also reportedly doubled in 2024 compared to the previous year, and increased 22-fold compared to 2022.

By the end of 2024, Ukraine had developed 324 new weapons samples and manufactured armaments worth $9 billion, according to the minister.

“For this year we already see growth. We will have the capability by the end of this year to produce weapons and military equipment worth $35 billion inside Ukraine,” Smetanin said.

Presidential Advisor on Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshin said that Ukraine can now supply its armed forces with almost the entire range of military goods.

Smetanin said that about 30%-40% of what Ukrainia front line fights with is produced in Ukraine. “This is also our economy. As of last year, a significant part of GDP is already our defense industry. I am confident that after the end of the war with our victory, we will be able to export our weapons,” Kamyshin added.

Read also: