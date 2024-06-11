First joint Rheinmetall-Ukroboronprom armor production site operational in Ukraine

On June 10, Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn announced the opening of the first joint production facility between German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and Ukrainian state-owned defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom in Ukraine. The facility is a workshop for the repair and production of armored vehicles, according to the minister.

Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall signed a strategic partnership agreement back in May 2023, then in October, the companies formed a joint venture to provide the maintenance and repairs of western equipment and localize the production of Rheinmetall weapons in Ukraine. Earlier this year, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that his company plans to established at least four facilities in Ukraine, focusing on the production of shells, military vehicles, gunpowder, and anti-aircraft weapons.

Minister Kamyshyn says the newly-opened facility will speed up the time it takes to repair and return damaged equipment to the front:

“Right now, it will allow us to repair foreign equipment faster and, accordingly, return it to the front line faster. In the future, new models of armored vehicles will be produced here,” Kamyshym wrote.

The minister noted that this first joint plant is an important support not just for the Ukrainian Armed Forces but also the country’s economy. According to him, Ukrainian specialists are employed at the plant under technical supervision from their German colleagues.

“Taxes are paid in Ukraine. And we get new technologies,” Kamyshyn says.

Read also: