Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

First joint Rheinmetall-Ukroboronprom armor production site operational in Ukraine

German and Ukrainian arms conglomerates launched their first joint facility for repairing, producing armored vehicles in Ukraine, which would accelerate vehicle repairs and support troops faster, a Minister says.
byYuri Zoria
11/06/2024
2 minute read
first joint rheinmetall-ukroboronprom armored production site operational ukraine ukraine's strategic industries minister oleksandr kamyshyn (left) rheinmetall ceo armin papperger (center) opening ceremony facility 10 june 2024 telegram/zalizni_zminy
Ukraine’s Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshyn (left), Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger (center) at the opening ceremony of a joint Rheinmetall-Ukroboronprom facility on 10 June 2024. Photo: Telegram/zalizni_zminy.
First joint Rheinmetall-Ukroboronprom armor production site operational in Ukraine

On June 10, Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn announced the opening of the first joint production facility between German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and Ukrainian state-owned defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom in Ukraine. The facility is a workshop for the repair and production of armored vehicles, according to the minister.

Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall signed a strategic partnership agreement back in May 2023, then in October, the companies formed a joint venture to provide the maintenance and repairs of western equipment and localize the production of Rheinmetall weapons in Ukraine. Earlier this year, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that his company plans to established at least four facilities in Ukraine, focusing on the production of shells, military vehicles, gunpowder, and anti-aircraft weapons.

Minister Kamyshyn says the newly-opened facility will speed up the time it takes to repair and return damaged equipment to the front:

Right now, it will allow us to repair foreign equipment faster and, accordingly, return it to the front line faster. In the future, new models of armored vehicles will be produced here,” Kamyshym wrote.

German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles in the Rheinmetall-Ukroboronprom newly-opened facility at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: Telegram/zalizni_zminy.

The minister noted that this first joint plant is an important support not just for the Ukrainian Armed Forces but also the country’s economy. According to him, Ukrainian specialists are employed at the plant under technical supervision from their German colleagues.

Taxes are paid in Ukraine. And we get new technologies,” Kamyshyn says.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!