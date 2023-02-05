Russian claims on capturing Luhansk’s Bilohorivka are false – Luhansk Oblast head

Russian claims on capturing Luhansk’s Bilohorivka are false – Luhansk Oblast head

Luhansk's Bilohorivka (marked with the red rectangle) and Donetsk's Bilohorivka (marked with the blue marker) on the map showing the situation as of 5 February 2023 (full size image). Map: DeepState 

Latest news Ukraine

Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhii Haidai refuted claims circulated by various Russian sources that the Russian troops have allegedly captured the settlement of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast:

“The Russian Federation is spreading information about the alleged capture of Bilohorivka and the evacuation of people from there. In reality, the enemy has not entered the town, our troops are at the positions. The invaders don’t even know if there are people left and how many,” he wrote.

Ukrainian troops liberated Luhansk Oblast’s Bilohorivka last September and keep defending it since then.

The Russian sources might have confused Luhansk’s Bilohorivka with Donetsk Oblast’s one, or deliberately spread the false report. The latter is situated some 20 kilometers to the south of the Luhansk Bilohorivka and was recently occupied by the Russian forces after months of fighting in the area (see the map).

Read also:

Russia might attempt new major offensive in coming months most likely in Luhansk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian defenders liberated Bilohorivka village in Luhansk Oblast

Russian troops suffer epic fail while attempting to cross river at Bilohorivka

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags