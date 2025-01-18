Finnish military revamps sniper training with lessons learned from Russo-Ukrainian War

The Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) are making plans to modernize sniper training, drawing insights from the ongoing war in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, shooting practice is also being revamped to include more diverse and realistic scenarios.
Colonel Juhana Skyttä, an armored brigade commander, emphasized the critical role of snipers in modern warfare, based on observations from Ukraine.
“Effective sniper operations require training at long distances. While training can begin at shorter ranges, between 150 and 300 meters, a 600-metre range is necessary for efficient and impactful performance,” Skyttä said.
To address this need, a new 600-metre rifle range will be constructed this year at the Hälvälä shooting sports center in Hollola, near the city of Lahti, in Finland.
In addition, future training will increasingly include “dynamic shooting,” where participants move and shoot at moving targets. This new style of training demands updates to existing ranges, as shooting distances will vary from a few meters to 150 meters.
“This type of training provides the foundation for weapon handling and builds confidence in one’s ability to react in different situations and at various distances, even in high-pressure scenarios,” explained Skyttä.
One challenge of dynamic shooting is the need for safety backstops behind targets to prevent stray bullets from leaving the range and posing risks to bystanders. The dense Hälvälä range has limited space for additional safety structures, but modern solutions, such as electronic targets that register hits, offer a viable alternative.
