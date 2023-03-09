Finland permits Estonia howitzers and ammunition re-export to Ukraine

finnish government permitted estonia re-export ukraine military equipment supplies

The Finnish government permitted Estonia to re-export its military equipment and supplies to Ukraine, an illustrative image/ Source: v-variant.com.ua 

Latest news Ukraine

The Finnish government permitted Estonia to re-export its military equipment and supplies to Ukraine at a Wednesday meeting, as reported by the European Pravda.

The decision concerns the export of D-30 howitzers and ammunition with a 122-mm caliber. The quantity of both military supplies is not specified.

“The supplies recipient is the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Estonia has stated that the number of weapons exported is confidential,” reads the statement of the Finnish government.

Therefore the Finnish government also reported that Estonia requires the number of exports to remain confidential.

The exports will likely occur within the framework of a 113 million military aid package approved by the Estonian government in January 2023.

The package comprises “dozens” of 155-mm and 122-mm howitzers, thousands of shells, and trucks for their use. The package also includes over a hundred Carl-Gustav anti-tank guns and over a thousand rounds of ammunition.

After that, Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk emphasized that all available 155-mm howitzers would be transferred to Kyiv.

Read also:

Finland promises €400 million of aid to Ukraine, could add Leopards – Reuters

Only restoring Ukraine’s nuclear status can be an alternative to its NATO membership – Estonia’s Foreign Minister

​Estonia to send all of its 155mm howitzers to Ukraine

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags