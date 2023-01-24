​Estonia to send all of its 155mm howitzers to Ukraine

On 19 January, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine which included all of the country’s 155mm howitzers, grenade launchers, and ammunition.

Ambassador of Estonia in Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk called the decision “investment” not “aid.”

🇪🇪 decided to give 🇺🇦 more howitzers, ATGMs and ammunition. Our biggest military package since large scale war started. It is investment, not aid… We #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/fUB1u6bdOV — Kaimo Kuusk (@KaimoKuusk) January 19, 2023

“We decided to give all our 155mm howitzers to Ukraine. And we want to create a precedent in this way so that other countries do not have any excuses why they cannot provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war,” the ambassador said.

"We decided to give all our 155mm howitzers to Ukraine. And we want to create a precedent in this way so that other countries do not have any excuses why they cannot provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war" – Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk 🇪🇪🇺🇦🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/O0bQsWE0WS — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 23, 2023

