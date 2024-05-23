Estonia allocates over € 650,000 for humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid new Russia’s offensive

According to Postimees, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing over €650,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This aid will help the country’s educational system in frontline areas and support children suffering from the war.

On 10 May, Russian occupation forces opened a new front in Ukraine by launching an offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. Thousands of civilians have been evacuated to other regions due to the attacks. Many children who stay in the region require help.

Estonia noted that part of the assistance would be used by the non-profit organization Eesti Pagulasabi to provide multi-purpose financial aid in the most vulnerable regions of Ukraine, improving the living conditions of civilians in Ukraine and those of Ukrainian refugees in Georgia.

Another part of the aid will enable the non-profit organization Mondo to organize summer camps for after-school education for schoolchildren in Zaporizhzhia and provide mental health support for Ukrainians.

“The people of Ukraine, including young children, are paying a high and painful price due to Russian terror. Daily attacks, including in Kharkiv Oblast in recent weeks, have led to the deaths of civilians, the destruction of buildings, and the forced displacement of thousands of vulnerable people from their homes. It is our duty to support them in every possible way,” said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

For many months, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assisted Ukraine on a bilateral basis through strategic humanitarian aid partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and UN-led humanitarian organizations.

