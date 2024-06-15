Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

British PM: Russia tried to disrupt peace summit because it feels threatened by discussion of principles of international law

The British prime minister stated that Russia, unlike the summit participants, is not interested in real peace, and Putin “has initiated a long diplomatic campaign against this summit, ordering countries not to come.”
byBenjamin Looijen
15/06/2024
2 minute read
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
British PM: Russia tried to disrupt peace summit because it feels threatened by discussion of principles of international law

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes Russia tried to disrupt the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland because it feels threatened by the discussion of fundamental principles of international law.

He said this in a speech at the plenary session of the summit on 15 June, European Pravda reports.

The British prime minister stated that Russia, unlike the summit participants, is not interested in real peace, and Putin “has initiated a long diplomatic campaign against this summit, telling countries not to come.”

“We should ask: why does Russia feel so threatened by a summit that discusses the fundamental principles of territorial integrity, food and nuclear security?” he added.

Sunak recalled the words of the Russian representative to the UN, according to which the only topic for any international meeting on Ukraine would be “the unconditional surrender of the Kyiv regime.”

“Well, this will never happen. Because aggression cannot and should not prevail,” the British Prime Minister stated.

False willingness to negotiate

In addition, as reported by Die Zeit, Sunak criticized Russia’s allies and supporters. “They are siding with the aggressor – and on the wrong side of history,” Sunak said at the Bürgenstock near Lucerne.

“Those who support Russia by supplying weapons of war or components for those weapons should look at this summit today. They should look at Bucha, Mariupol and Kharkiv and think about their decision,” Sunak said, referring to Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is making false statements about his willingness to negotiate, Sunak continued. “We should ask Russia why it feels so threatened by a summit at which the basic principles of territorial integrity, food security and nuclear safety are being discussed.”

“Putin has no interest in real peace,” Sunak concluded.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts