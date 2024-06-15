British PM: Russia tried to disrupt peace summit because it feels threatened by discussion of principles of international law

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes Russia tried to disrupt the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland because it feels threatened by the discussion of fundamental principles of international law.

He said this in a speech at the plenary session of the summit on 15 June, European Pravda reports.

The British prime minister stated that Russia, unlike the summit participants, is not interested in real peace, and Putin “has initiated a long diplomatic campaign against this summit, telling countries not to come.”

“We should ask: why does Russia feel so threatened by a summit that discusses the fundamental principles of territorial integrity, food and nuclear security?” he added.

Sunak recalled the words of the Russian representative to the UN, according to which the only topic for any international meeting on Ukraine would be “the unconditional surrender of the Kyiv regime.”

“Well, this will never happen. Because aggression cannot and should not prevail,” the British Prime Minister stated.

False willingness to negotiate

In addition, as reported by Die Zeit, Sunak criticized Russia’s allies and supporters. “They are siding with the aggressor – and on the wrong side of history,” Sunak said at the Bürgenstock near Lucerne.

“Those who support Russia by supplying weapons of war or components for those weapons should look at this summit today. They should look at Bucha, Mariupol and Kharkiv and think about their decision,” Sunak said, referring to Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is making false statements about his willingness to negotiate, Sunak continued. “We should ask Russia why it feels so threatened by a summit at which the basic principles of territorial integrity, food security and nuclear safety are being discussed.”

“Putin has no interest in real peace,” Sunak concluded.

