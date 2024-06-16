Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy cautions West against ‘war fatigue’ and says Putin will not stop in Ukraine

He stressed that for Ukrainians, the ongoing war is not about fatigue but about survival in the face of Russian military aggression.
byOlena Mukhina
16/06/2024
2 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Zelenskyy cautions West against ‘war fatigue’ and says Putin will not stop in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Western countries against “war fatigue,” stating that if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he won’t stop and will continue attacking beyond the country, according to Ukrinform.

His claims came at the finishing conference at the Global Peace Summit on 16 June at the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Over 90 countries and international organizations participated in the event and signed a joint communiqué. The document contains their positions on nuclear safety, food security, and POW exchanges for a comprehensive peace in Ukraine based on international law.

Notably, the draft communiqué didn’t urge Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s sovereign territory. The communiqué will be open for other countries to join, and Russia will receive the results of the summit later.

Eighty countries sign communiqué of Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland

“Putin will not end the war in Ukraine. Trust me. It will be just like before World War II—he will go further,” said Zelenskyy in response to questions about Western countries’ “fatigue” from the war.

The Ukrainian leader noted that for Ukrainians, the war is not about fatigue; for them, it’s about survival.

“A Nazi, Putin, came to destroy us—it’s his obsession. Someone has entered your apartment with a knife or a gun. What will you do: offer him a treat? Dance? Entertain? Or will you protect your children? What is your first reaction? That’s our reaction. It’s an understandable and human reaction.

We are very grateful for the help we are receiving, but I don’t think that one can get tired of providing aid. This is not the cost of the war, not the cost of the democratic life that exists in Europe,” Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that if Putin advances further, “no one will be thinking about fatigue.”

“Everyone in Europe will be thinking about survival, about migration. And so, we must simply stop this person,” emphasized the Ukrainian leader.

Zelenskyy added that “today we are proposing a peace process” and “let’s achieve it through diplomatic means.”

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts