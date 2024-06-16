Zelenskyy cautions West against ‘war fatigue’ and says Putin will not stop in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Western countries against “war fatigue,” stating that if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he won’t stop and will continue attacking beyond the country, according to Ukrinform.

His claims came at the finishing conference at the Global Peace Summit on 16 June at the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Over 90 countries and international organizations participated in the event and signed a joint communiqué. The document contains their positions on nuclear safety, food security, and POW exchanges for a comprehensive peace in Ukraine based on international law.

Notably, the draft communiqué didn’t urge Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s sovereign territory. The communiqué will be open for other countries to join, and Russia will receive the results of the summit later.

“Putin will not end the war in Ukraine. Trust me. It will be just like before World War II—he will go further,” said Zelenskyy in response to questions about Western countries’ “fatigue” from the war.

The Ukrainian leader noted that for Ukrainians, the war is not about fatigue; for them, it’s about survival.

“A Nazi, Putin, came to destroy us—it’s his obsession. Someone has entered your apartment with a knife or a gun. What will you do: offer him a treat? Dance? Entertain? Or will you protect your children? What is your first reaction? That’s our reaction. It’s an understandable and human reaction. We are very grateful for the help we are receiving, but I don’t think that one can get tired of providing aid. This is not the cost of the war, not the cost of the democratic life that exists in Europe,” Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that if Putin advances further, “no one will be thinking about fatigue.”

“Everyone in Europe will be thinking about survival, about migration. And so, we must simply stop this person,” emphasized the Ukrainian leader.

Zelenskyy added that “today we are proposing a peace process” and “let’s achieve it through diplomatic means.”

