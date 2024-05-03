Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK’s Cameron started talks on 100-year partnership with Ukraine, discussed speeding up military aid, planted tree

After FM Cameron told media that the UK is not against Ukraine using British weapons inside Russia, official sources revealed his other activities in Ukraine: planting a tree in Lviv, and discussions on accelerating military deliveries and Russia’s frozen asset transfer.
byYuri Zoria
03/05/2024
2 minute read
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Kyiv. Photo: Facebook/ British Embassy in Kyiv
UK’s Cameron started talks on 100-year partnership with Ukraine, discussed speeding up military aid, planted tree

Amidst a lack of information from official Ukrainian and UK sources on 2 May, Western media outlets reported on British Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s visit to Kyiv. Official sources have now released some details about Cameron’s visit, though it remains unclear whether he concluded his visit yesterday or if it continued today.

Reuters and Sky News reported earlier that during his May 2 visit to Kyiv, Cameron affirmed UK support for Ukraine, endorsed strikes within Russia using British weapons, and pledged £3 billion annually in military aid for as long as necessary.

Today, May 3, official reports say that in Ukraine, the British Foreign Secretary has started 100-year partnership talks, discussed military supplies and the transfer of Russia’s frozen assets to Kyiv, and planted a tree in Lviv.

100-year UK-Ukraine partnership talks

In Kyiv, David Cameron has started negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership – a new agreement on relations between the two countries across the spectrum of “trade, security and defense cooperation, science and tech, education, culture, and much more,” according to the British Embassy in Ukraine’s Facebook post published on 3 April.

Additionally, the British Foreign Secretary confirmed a £36 million ($45 billion) package for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and stated:

“We must all step up to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to win,” he said, according to the Embassy.

Accelerating military supplies, transferring Russian assets to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported on X/Twitter that and his British counterpart David Cameron have discussed the speeding up of military aid to Ukraine, including air defenses, and “joint preparations for upcoming international events,” and future steps to facilitate the utilization of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Photo: X/Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Telegram that he discussed economic and energy support for Ukraine with Cameron and also, the transfer of the frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, and Ukraine’s NATO integration.

Tree in Lviv

Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi announced that British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Lviv in Western Ukraine and planted a tree. The mayor did not provide any additional details regarding the visit.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts