UK’s Cameron started talks on 100-year partnership with Ukraine, discussed speeding up military aid, planted tree

Amidst a lack of information from official Ukrainian and UK sources on 2 May, Western media outlets reported on British Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s visit to Kyiv. Official sources have now released some details about Cameron’s visit, though it remains unclear whether he concluded his visit yesterday or if it continued today.

Reuters and Sky News reported earlier that during his May 2 visit to Kyiv, Cameron affirmed UK support for Ukraine, endorsed strikes within Russia using British weapons, and pledged £3 billion annually in military aid for as long as necessary.

Today, May 3, official reports say that in Ukraine, the British Foreign Secretary has started 100-year partnership talks, discussed military supplies and the transfer of Russia’s frozen assets to Kyiv, and planted a tree in Lviv.

100-year UK-Ukraine partnership talks

In Kyiv, David Cameron has started negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership – a new agreement on relations between the two countries across the spectrum of “trade, security and defense cooperation, science and tech, education, culture, and much more,” according to the British Embassy in Ukraine’s Facebook post published on 3 April.

Additionally, the British Foreign Secretary confirmed a £36 million ($45 billion) package for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and stated:

“We must all step up to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to win,” he said, according to the Embassy.

Accelerating military supplies, transferring Russian assets to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported on X/Twitter that and his British counterpart David Cameron have discussed the speeding up of military aid to Ukraine, including air defenses, and “joint preparations for upcoming international events,” and future steps to facilitate the utilization of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Telegram that he discussed economic and energy support for Ukraine with Cameron and also, the transfer of the frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, and Ukraine’s NATO integration.

Tree in Lviv

Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi announced that British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Lviv in Western Ukraine and planted a tree. The mayor did not provide any additional details regarding the visit.

