Iceland's Parliament adopts resolution on long-term support for Ukraine

Iceland’s Parliament approves long-term support for Ukraine 2024-2028. The proposal aims to support Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, borders, civilian safety, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction work amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
30/04/2024
National flags of Ukraine and Iceland. Photo: Ukrinform
Iceland’s Parliament adopts resolution on long-term support for Ukraine

On 29 April, Iceland’s Alþingi (Parliament) overwhelmingly approved a resolution on the country’s long-term support for Ukraine 2024-2028, put forward by the Icelandic Minister of Foreign Affairs, Þórdís Gylfadóttir. This was reported by Iceland’s Foreign Ministry.

The international legal system, on which our security and standard of living are based, is threatened by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. We must therefore contribute to the defense of Ukraine in a decisive and concrete way,” the Foreign Minister commented welcoming Alþingi’s decision. “With the proposal and the corresponding commitment in the budget plan, a strong foundation is laid for our targeted support to Ukraine.”

The proposal aims to support Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, borders, civilian safety, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction work amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Iceland’s Foreign Ministry says the Foreign Affairs Committee encouraged the resolution’s approval, stressing “…that in the areas covered by the policy, Iceland’s support for Ukraine should be comparable in scope to that of other Nordic countries.”

Iceland’s support for Ukraine

In March, Iceland’s government contributed €2 million ($2.2 million) to ammunition purchases for Ukraine, as part of a Czech-led initiative to deliver much-needed artillery shells. Iceland additionally committed to purchasing €500,000 ($542,000) worth of equipment for women serving in the Ukrainian military.

In late 2023, Iceland became a member of two coalitions – the IT and mine clearance ones – established under the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) framework, also known as the Ramstein format.

On the first day of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the Icelandic government condemned Russian armed aggression in Ukraine.

