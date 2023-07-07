Germany sends Ukraine more bridge-laying equipment, jammers, trucks

According to the updated list of German military aid for Ukraine, Germany has sent more military equipment to Ukraine, including a bridge-laying tank, an engineering vehicle, radio jammers, anti-drone electronic units, and military truck tractors with semi-trailers.

The updated items on the list include:

1 BEAVER bridge-laying tank (eight more were sent before);

1 bridge for the BEAVER tank (before: 3)

1 DACHS armored engineer vehicle (before: 4)

3 radio jammers (before: 7)

2 anti-drone sensors and jammers (before: 55)

6 8×8 HX81 truck tractor trains (before: 25) and 3 semi-trailers (before: 20)

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Germany