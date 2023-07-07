Germany sends Ukraine more bridge-laying equipment, jammers, trucks

According to the updated list of German military aid for Ukraine, Germany has sent more military equipment to Ukraine, including a bridge-laying tank, an engineering vehicle, radio jammers, anti-drone electronic units, and military truck tractors with semi-trailers.
The updated items on the list include:
- 1 BEAVER bridge-laying tank (eight more were sent before);
- 1 bridge for the BEAVER tank (before: 3)
- 1 DACHS armored engineer vehicle (before: 4)
- 3 radio jammers (before: 7)
- 2 anti-drone sensors and jammers (before: 55)
- 6 8×8 HX81 truck tractor trains (before: 25) and 3 semi-trailers (before: 20)
