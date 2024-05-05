Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Finnish intel: Russia’s goal is undermining Western backing for Ukraine

Finnish security chief assesses Russia’s core goal is weakening Western backing for Ukraine via potential sabotage and intimidation, while stating Finland is not a top Russian priority.
byYuri Zoria
05/05/2024
2 minute read
Finnish Security and Intelligence Service’s deputy head Teemu Turune. Image: Silja Viitala / Yle
Finnish intel: Russia’s goal is undermining Western backing for Ukraine

According to the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (Supo), Russia’s main goal is to undermine Western support for Ukraine. Supo’s Deputy Director Teemu Turunen stated that while Finland is not a top Russian priority, Russia aims to influence Western nations and Finland is not immune to potential malicious Russian actions, according to YLE.

Turunen explained that Russia’s particular interest lies in the unity of the West in backing Ukraine, rather than targeting Finland specifically. Potential Russian targets could include organizations and logistics related to providing aid to Ukraine.

Supo had previously warned that Russia remains the primary threat to Finland’s national security. Turunen noted that Russia classifies Finland and other Western states as “unfriendly” or “hostile,” potentially employing sabotage and intimidation tactics. This could involve exploiting petty criminals or hooligans to cause damage and intimidation.

The SUPO deputy chief stated there is no returning to the previous status quo, meaning Finland must adapt to these new realities, though he emphasized this does not mean people need to be afraid. Finnish intelligence assesses Russia’s core objective is weakening Western backing for Ukraine, potentially via sabotage and intimidation methods, even if Finland itself is not a prime Russian target.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts