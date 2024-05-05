Finnish intel: Russia’s goal is undermining Western backing for Ukraine

According to the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (Supo), Russia’s main goal is to undermine Western support for Ukraine. Supo’s Deputy Director Teemu Turunen stated that while Finland is not a top Russian priority, Russia aims to influence Western nations and Finland is not immune to potential malicious Russian actions, according to YLE.

Turunen explained that Russia’s particular interest lies in the unity of the West in backing Ukraine, rather than targeting Finland specifically. Potential Russian targets could include organizations and logistics related to providing aid to Ukraine.

Supo had previously warned that Russia remains the primary threat to Finland’s national security. Turunen noted that Russia classifies Finland and other Western states as “unfriendly” or “hostile,” potentially employing sabotage and intimidation tactics. This could involve exploiting petty criminals or hooligans to cause damage and intimidation.

The SUPO deputy chief stated there is no returning to the previous status quo, meaning Finland must adapt to these new realities, though he emphasized this does not mean people need to be afraid. Finnish intelligence assesses Russia’s core objective is weakening Western backing for Ukraine, potentially via sabotage and intimidation methods, even if Finland itself is not a prime Russian target.

