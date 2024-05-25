Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Poland calls for long-term European rearmament to counter Russia

Polish FM also expressed skepticism about Russian threats of utilizing nuclear weapon, saying, “The Americans have told the Russians that if you explode a nuke, even if it doesn’t kill anybody, we will hit all your targets [positions] in Ukraine with conventional weapons, we’ll destroy all of them.”
byMaria Tril
25/05/2024
2 minute read
Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski
Polish Foreign Minister Sikorsky. Credit: MZV ČR / MFA CZ
Poland calls for long-term European rearmament to counter Russia

In an interview with The Guardian, Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski urged a “long-term rearmament of Europe” to defeat Russian imperial ambitions.

Sikorski, according to the report, called for majority voting for EU sanctions, a 5,000-strong EU mechanized brigade, and said Poland was willing to back an EU-wide scheme to incentivize Ukrainian draft dodgers to return to their homeland.

Sikorski stated, “We have allowed all those production facilities to be closed down after the end of the Cold War. It costs money to persuade companies to keep production lines in reserve. We just didn’t pay the money. That was part of the peace dividend. And with hindsight it looks like a mistake.”

He argued that Europe “didn’t just disarm, it deindustrialized in the defense field.”

Sikorski also said that allies should drop the principle of unanimity in sanctions. “Some of them have been delayed by one member state blocking them. And also, it should be an EU crime to breach EU sanctions and therefore prosecutable by the European prosecution service.”

Regarding Ukraine’s right to strike military targets inside Russia, Sikorski stated, “The Russians are hitting the Ukrainian’s electricity grid and their grain terminals and gas storage capacity, civilian infrastructure. The Russian operation is conducted from the HQ at Rostov-on-Don. Besides not using nuclear weapons, Russia does not limit itself much.”

Polish FM also expressed skepticism about Russian threats of utilizing nuclear weapons, stating: “The Americans have conveyed a stern warning to the Russians – if you detonate a nuclear device, regardless of whether it causes any casualties, we will unleash conventional weaponry to obliterate all of your positions and targets within Ukraine.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts