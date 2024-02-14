Eng
Esp

Russia to launch nukes into space, US intel warns

Russia is preparing to put nuclear weapons into orbit, according to US intelligence sources, prompting a call for President Biden to declassify the information and coordinate a response with Congress and allies.
bySerge Havrylets
14/02/2024
1 minute read
A Russian Orthodox priest of the Moscow Patriarchate blesses a Russian S-300 nuclear-capable long range surface-to-air missile system. Photo: Aleksei Pavlischak / TASS
Russia plans to put nuclear weapons into space, ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said during a White House briefing on 14 February that he had already scheduled a classified meeting with congressional leadership.

During today’s briefing, Jake Sullivan refused to say specifically whether the meeting would be devoted to discussing the Russian intentions to launch nukes into space. He also declined to provide further details on the subject.

Jake Sullivan said that a meeting with congressmen on the classified security threat is scheduled for tomorrow, 15 February.

Earlier today, US Congressman (Republican) Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said that his committee “has provided all members of Congress with information regarding a serious national security threat.”

“I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” Turner said.

Two sources familiar with the discussions amid US top officials who have access to classified information said that the US intelligence suggested that Russia wants to launch nuclear weapons into space, ABC News reported.

The Russian move is not about dropping nuclear weapons on Earth but rather about a possible use of nukes against satellites orbiting the planet, according to ABC News.

Without directly addressing the issue, multiple US congressmen called it a severe security threat, according to ABC News.

