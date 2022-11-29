Leaked emails from Russia FSB reveal it discussed use of nuclear weapons in March 2022 – Newsweek

Leaked emails from a whistleblower at Russia’s FSB revealed that Russian officials discussed potential use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine in March and April 2022, Newsweek found.
The emails, which have been shared with Newsweek, were dated March 17, March 21, and April 12. They were leaked by the FSB agent, dubbed the Wind of Change, to Vladimir Osechkin, a Russian human rights activist.
