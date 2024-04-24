Ukraine’s security service detains Ukrainian man for guiding Russian missiles at Odesa

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a man from Odesa who was guiding Russian missiles towards SBU and prosecutor’s office buildings, seeking revenge for his prior conviction.

He collaborated with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), preparing a new wave of missile and drone strikes targeting Odesa. Among the coordinates provided to Russian forces were several SBU and prosecutor’s office buildings in the city, SBU reports.

One of the FSB’s first tasks for this agent was locating and reporting the coordinates of Ukrainian air defense missile systems in the area. However, SBU found out about this as they were documenting his activities. They arrested him while transmitting reconnaissance data to Russian forces.

According to SBU findings, he would physically survey Odesa and surrounding areas, mapping potential Ukrainian defensive positions before sending “reports” to the FSB via encrypted messaging. After communicating with his handlers, the man would delete all correspondence traces.

The SBU states the Russian intelligence service transferred him money to a bank card for his activities. After searches of his residence SBU also uncovered three combat grenades and small arms ammunition.

In 2019, this individual faced charges for public calls to change Ukraine’s borders and received a suspended sentence, allowing release from pre-trial detention.

After his 2019 conviction, he initially went into hiding but resurfaced in spring 2023 spreading anti-Ukrainian content online. This activity caught the FSB’s attention, leading to his remote recruitment to assist Russian strikes against Odesa, according to SBU. Now he faces a potential life sentence for high treason committed under martial law.

