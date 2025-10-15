Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine conducts daring operation that reaches into occupied Crimea to find collaborator involved in Russia’s war crimes in Kherson

After the liberation of right-bank Kherson, the man tried to lie low at home.
byOlena Mukhina
15/10/2025
2 minute read
A SBU operative detains a Russian collaborator. Credit: The Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine conducts daring operation that reaches into occupied Crimea to find collaborator involved in Russia’s war crimes in Kherson

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained another Russian collaborator who guarded the cells of a Russian torture facility during the occupation of Kherson.

This operation is particularly notable because SBU officers carried out coordinated measures in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, which has been occupied by Russian forces since 2014.

Kherson was the only regional capital captured by Russia since 2022. The same year, Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson. Meanwhile, Russian troops stay in the left-bank area, located on the opposite side of the Dnipro River. From there, they unleash daily terror on Kherson residents, which is called the drone "manhunt."

According to the SBU, the detainee is a local laborer who, in the summer of 2022, joined the so-called “Penal Administration” in the captured pre-trial detention center of the port city.

“I never cried, I just screamed in pain.” Survivors of Russian torture chambers speak

He was appointed a “junior inspector” and issued weapons, an ID, and Russian-style uniform clothing.

A torture facility for Ukrainian patriots

Case materials indicate that the detainee guarded the cells where Russian forces held members of the resistance movement. Prisoners were tortured in an attempt to force them to reveal the locations of other Ukrainian patriots.

After Kherson was liberated, the collaborator tried to hide from justice, “lying low” in his own home and rarely leaving.

“SBU officers established his location and detained him,” the agency reported.

Charges and punishment

Investigators have charged the man under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity). He is currently in custody and faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts