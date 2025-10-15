Ukraine conducts daring operation that reaches into occupied Crimea to find collaborator involved in Russia’s war crimes in Kherson

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained another Russian collaborator who guarded the cells of a Russian torture facility during the occupation of Kherson.

This operation is particularly notable because SBU officers carried out coordinated measures in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, which has been occupied by Russian forces since 2014.

Kherson was the only regional capital captured by Russia since 2022. The same year, Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson. Meanwhile, Russian troops stay in the left-bank area, located on the opposite side of the Dnipro River. From there, they unleash daily terror on Kherson residents, which is called the drone "manhunt."

According to the SBU, the detainee is a local laborer who, in the summer of 2022, joined the so-called “Penal Administration” in the captured pre-trial detention center of the port city.

He was appointed a “junior inspector” and issued weapons, an ID, and Russian-style uniform clothing.

A torture facility for Ukrainian patriots

Case materials indicate that the detainee guarded the cells where Russian forces held members of the resistance movement. Prisoners were tortured in an attempt to force them to reveal the locations of other Ukrainian patriots.

After Kherson was liberated, the collaborator tried to hide from justice, “lying low” in his own home and rarely leaving.

“SBU officers established his location and detained him,” the agency reported.

Charges and punishment

Investigators have charged the man under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity). He is currently in custody and faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.