Ukraine calls on Mexico to arrest Putin during Mexican President’s inauguration

On 8 August 2024, the Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico issued a press release regarding the information about the Mexican government’s decision to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the inauguration of Mexico’s new president, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, scheduled for 1 October.

A day earlier, Mexico invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the inauguration of President-elect Sheinbaum, despite an international arrest warrant issued in March 2023, which requires signatory countries of the Rome Statute to arrest him upon arrival. Putin habitually declines such invitations, likely fearing arrest, but it is not yet known if he has done so this time.

In a press release posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian Embassy acknowledged that the Mexican government invites representatives from all countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, and also thanked the Mexican government for the cordial invitation extended to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The embassy expressed hope that the Mexican government is aware that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who has an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the suspected abduction and forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia. The ICC’s jurisdiction is recognized by Mexico.

The embassy stated that this “shameful crime” will be one of the many reasons why Putin, along with the rest of Russia’s political and military leadership, will one day have to face justice for launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, sanctioning the bombing, shooting, torture, rape, and looting of the Ukrainian people.

The embassy expressed its confidence that the Mexican government would, in any case, comply with the international arrest warrant:

“In the meantime, we trust that the Mexican government would in any case comply with the international arrest warrant by handing over their suspect to the UN judicial body in The Hague,” the Embassy wrote.

In March 2023, based on evidence of the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing their involvement in deporting “at least hundreds” of children from occupied Ukrainian areas for adoption in Russia after expedited citizenship changes.

