Russian forces carried out a targeted strike against a United Nations humanitarian convoy in the Bilozerka community of Kherson Oblast on 14 October, destroying one vehicle and damaging another, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, Kharkiv Oblast Governor.

The attack occurred in the morning hours, with occupying forces employing both drone and artillery fire against the convoy, Prokudin said. The four vehicles involved in the operation carried World Food Programme markings and were transporting humanitarian aid to civilian populations in the region.

One transport vehicle reportedly was destroyed in the strike, with another sustaining serious damage. Two additional vehicles in the convoy managed to escape the attack. No personnel were injured despite the direct targeting of the vehicles.

The World Food Programme is the UN's humanitarian agency responsible for food assistance operations and represents the organization's largest humanitarian aid component. The convoy was operating under UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) coordination when it came under fire.

The attack represents a continuation of strikes targeting humanitarian infrastructure in occupied Ukrainian territory. The deliberate targeting of clearly marked humanitarian vehicles underscores ongoing challenges to relief operations in the oblast.