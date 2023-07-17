USAID aid chief allocates over USD 500 mn in assistance during visit to Ukraine

Photo: Samantha Power in Kyiv

Samantha Power, the US aid chief, pledges over $500 million in humanitarian aid during a visit to Ukraine amidst Russia’s invasion.

On July 17 Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power visited Ukraine’s capital and announced more than $500 million in humanitarian assistance at the State Emergency Services headquarters in Kyiv, Reuters reports.

According to the United Nations’ estimation, about 17 million people need help due to Russia’s invasion.

The aid will be provided through the United Nations and other non-governmental organization partners. As per an announcement from USAID, it will increase support for those who have been displaced or affected by the war with emergency food assistance, health care and safe drinking water, among other assistance.

During the visit, USAID Administrator Power saw equipment provided to Ukraine’s State Emergency Services by Washington and met Ukraine’s famous mine-sniffing dog Patron.

She also handed an additional $2.3 million worth of equipment to help the agency repair the damage inflicted by Russia’s forces on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

“We see what is happening in Ukraine. Russia continues to burn and Ukraine continues to build. It is our privilege … to support our Ukrainian partners as they do that building,” Power said.

Power also expressed concern with Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in a pact that aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain, blocked due to war, to be exported safely.

“This is a reckless decision that will have profound human consequences, and it’s just another example of Russian callousness and disregard for human lives and livelihoods, not only here in Ukraine but all around the world,” Power said.

According to Reuters, Power will meet with government officials as well as farmers, energy workers and emergency response teams, among others, and will also visit USAID partners who deliver assistance.

Tags: humanitarian aid, USAID