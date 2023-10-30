Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Austria provided humanitarian aid to Ukrainian rescuers

The humanitarian support includes 2 passenger cars, a fire tanker and a ladder truck
byMaria Tril
30/10/2023
1 minute read
Ambassador of Austria to Ukraine Arad Benkö and Deputy Head of Ukraine’s SES Andriy Danik Credit: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Telegram
The government of Austria provided humanitarian aid to rescuers in Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

According to the statement, the technical cargo included 4 special vehicles for the State Emergency Service (SES) units: 2 passenger cars, a fire tanker and a ladder truck.

Humanitarian aid for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service from Austria

“I would like to thank the Government of the Republic of Austria for their assistance. The technical support provided by Austria since the beginning of the full-scale war is very important to us,” said Andriy Danik, Deputy Head of the SES of Ukraine, at a ceremony attended by Austrian and Ukrainian officials.

Despite the difficulties of war, Danik stressed that the SES continues its work to “save lives.” He expressed a belief that “by working together we are bringing our victory closer.”

Ambassador of Austria to Ukraine Arad Benkö and Vice-Consul of Austria in Lviv Khrystyna Kulyk were present at the ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine.

The aid comes as rescuers work to assist civilians impacted by Russia’s invasion, which began in February 2022.

