Austria says it will arrest Putin if he enters the country – UkrInform

Austria is a signatory country of the Rome Statute, the primary treaty of the International Criminal Court, and is obligated to execute arrest warrants issued by the court, the Federal Ministry of Justice said in response to UkrInform’s question on the implementation of the latest ICC decision on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On 17 March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader and official Maria Lvova-Belova for an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

“Austria is a party to the Rome Statute. It means that the country, like the other contracting states, is obligated to cooperate with the International Criminal Court: execute arrest warrants issued by the Court and arrest individuals who are wanted by the Court,” the ministry underlined.

It means that if Putin visits Austria, he will be immediately detained.

