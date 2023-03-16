Austria joins coalition of countries supporting creation of tribunal for Russia’s crime of aggression

Austria has joined the coalition of countries supporting the creation of a special tribunal that will persecute Russia for its crime of aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“I’m grateful to Austria for joining the coalition of countries working to establish the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine. 33 states are already part of the Core Group. As the number grows, so does trust that Russia’s leadership will be held to account,” the foreign ministry wrote on Twitter.

 

