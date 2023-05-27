Austria to finance demining equipment for Ukraine

Austria will finance land mine removal equipment worth 2,000,000 euros (about $2.15 million) for Ukraine, the Austrian government said in a statement, according to CNN.
“Since the beginning of Russian aggression, civilians in Ukraine have suffered from globally outlawed landmines and explosive remnants of war. These life-threatening obstacles deny people nationwide access to essential infrastructure,” the statement reads. “With already more than 250,000 km² of Ukrainian territory, the area contaminated by landmines in Ukraine is about three times the size of Austria.”
Read also:
- 724 people blown up by Russian mines, 226 of them being killed
- Finland to send three additional Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine – Finnish PM
- Invisible heroes: how deminers in Ukraine tackle dangerous fields on liberated lands
- Germany supplied four mine-clearing tanks to Ukraine
- 30% of Ukraine’s territory is mined, an area equal to two Austrias