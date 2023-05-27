Austria to finance demining equipment for Ukraine

Austria will finance land mine removal equipment worth 2,000,000 euros (about $2.15 million) for Ukraine, the Austrian government said in a statement, according to CNN.

“Since the beginning of Russian aggression, civilians in Ukraine have suffered from globally outlawed landmines and explosive remnants of war. These life-threatening obstacles deny people nationwide access to essential infrastructure,” the statement reads. “With already more than 250,000 km² of Ukrainian territory, the area contaminated by landmines in Ukraine is about three times the size of Austria.”

