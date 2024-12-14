Eng
Belgium triples NATO rapid reaction force in 2025

Belgium will dramatically increase its NATO-ready troops from 500 to potentially 1,500 in 2025.
by Maria Tril
14/12/2024
2 minute read
Ludivine Dedonder, Minister of Defence of Belgium. Credit: open sources
Belgium plans to expand its military readiness for NATO operations in 2025, with troop availability set to triple or quadruple, according to outgoing Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder.

European countries, including Belgium, are significantly increasing their defense spending and military readiness in response to evolving geopolitical threats, particularly from Russia. German intelligence officials have warned earlier that Russia could be capable of attacking NATO countries by the end of 2030, citing an increase in Russian espionage and aggressive actions that pose a direct threat to NATO’s security.

Speaking at a press conference in Poland on 13 December, Dedonder said that the expansion of the military will bring Belgium’s rapid deployment force to nearly 1,500 troops, capable of being mobilized within weeks or even days if NATO requires.

“The goal remains deterrence, but also to increase our readiness level,” Dedonder said.

In 2025, Belgium will deploy between 650 and 1,400 soldiers abroad, representing a 20% increase from the previous year. Key deployments include:

  • A 300-soldier detachment rotating in Romania to protect NATO’s eastern flank
  • Returning to KFOR, NATO’s force in Kosovo, with the innovative deployment of reconnaissance drones from the Chasseurs à Cheval battalion
  • Four F-16 aircraft to be stationed in Iceland, consolidating Belgium’s presence in Northern Europe

Belgium has been supporting Ukraine since Russian full-scale invasion. Except of aid packages, Belgian instructors have trained nearly 3,300 Ukrainian soldiers since late 2022. Upcoming training missions include infantry, combat engineering, medical care, and a specialized three-month program in Portugal to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

Belgium remains one of the lowest defence spenders in NATO, currently investing approximately 1.2% of its GDP on defence—still short of the alliance’s 2% benchmark.

