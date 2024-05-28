Zelenskyy visits Brussels to ink security deals and tour pilot training site for Ukraine’s F-16 pilots

After yesterday’s visit to Spain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is today, 28 May, on a visit to Brussels, where he will sign security agreements. The Belgian prime minister’s office confirmed Zelenskyy’s agenda, which includes holding a press conference with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo after the two leaders ink a bilateral security deal, according to Euronews.
Earlier this week, the Belgian PM’s office said the Ukrainian President is going to sign a string of security agreements with Western allies today in Belgium.
Zelenskyy will also visit a military airbase in the Belgian capital and meet instructors helping to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets. Belgium has pledged to supply fighter aircraft to Kyiv as part of a broader initiative by European allies, and earlier de Croo said the first fighter jets would be transferred to Ukraine by summer.
The Brussels visit comes a day after Zelenskyy travelled to Spain and secured a pledge of additional air defense missiles from the Spanish government.
“If we had these modern Patriot systems, [Russian] airplanes wouldn’t be able to fly close enough to drop the bombs on the civilian population and the military,” Zelenskyy said at a news conference in Madrid yesterday, highlighting his need for US-made Patriot air defenses to counter Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and civilian areas.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces barrage of over 3,000 Russian aerial bombs per month
Earlier, citing its sources, Politico reported that Zelenskyy aims to attend D-Day commemoration in France (6 June) and G7 meeting in Italy to plead for increased military support and seizure of Russian assets.
