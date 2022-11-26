Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo has arrived in Kyiv, met with Zelenskyy (updating)

Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo has arrived in Kyiv and met with the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Among else, they discussed recent Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and further military and humanitarian aid from Belgium.

Arrived in Kyiv.

After the heavy bombing of recent days, we stand with the people of Ukraine. More than ever before.

With the cold winter months ahead, Belgium is releasing new humanitarian and military aid. pic.twitter.com/2nR3xoS55i

— Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) November 26, 2022