Defense Express: Extra F-16s for Ukraine possible in 2026 as Belgium receives F-35s

With the arrival of the first F-35s in Belgium, the long-awaited transfer of combat-ready F-16s to Ukraine inches nearer.
byYuri Zoria
09/10/2025
Ukrainian F-16 armed with SDB bombs and AIM-120 and AIM-9 missiles. Photo via Militarnyi.
Defense Express reports that Belgium's receipt of its first F-35 fighters brings additional F-16 transfers to Ukraine closer to reality. The Belgian Air Force welcomed the fifth-generation jets after a seven-year wait since ordering them.

Amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s air force has relied on a mix of Soviet-era MiG-29s and Su-24s, F-16s received from allies like Belgium and the Netherlands, French Mirage 2000-5Fs, and anticipates Swedish Gripen jets. Despite 3.5 years of heavy fighting, Russia has failed to achieve air superiority, forcing both sides to operate from behind the frontlines. Ukraine’s fighter jets primarily target Russian explosive drones and cruise missiles, while also providing ground support with precision strikes on Russian positions.

Belgium receives first F-35s at home base, F-16 phase-out timeline extends to 2028

Four F-35A Lightning II fighters reportedly arrived at Florennes air base In Belgium. The aircraft will enter service with the 1st Squadron. Belgium expects them ready for quick reaction operations by 2027. Belgian pilots received their first F-35s last year but kept them in the United States for training. The jets only now arrived in Belgium seven years after the country purchased them.

Timely execution of the order from Lockheed Martin proved crucial. Initial agreements scheduled F-35 deliveries to Belgium starting in 2023. The first aircraft were ready only in 2024 and served for pilot training on US territory.

Lockheed Martin rolled out the first F-35, specifically designated for immediate transfer to Belgium in early June 2025. The initial batch transferred to the country consists of four aircraft.

Belgium plans to maintain its F-16 fleet until 2028. The country will then fully replace them with F-35s. This approach allows a smooth transition while preserving combat capabilities.

Defense Express notes that older fighters will gradually withdraw from the air force and transfer to Ukraine. The approved agreement confirms transfers through 2028.

This delivery will likely enable transfer of combat-ready Belgian F-16s already in 2026, according to Defense Express. Earlier reports suggested more Belgian F-16 would not be transferred to Ukraine before 2028.

