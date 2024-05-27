Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces barrage of over 3,000 Russian aerial bombs per month

Russia has intensified its aerial bombardment of Ukraine, launching more than 3,000 guided bombs against the country each month, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Starting February, Russia significantly intensified the use of gliding bombs, which enabled Russia’s capture of Avdiivka City in Donetsk Oblast and further advancements. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is developing countermeasures against Russian guided aerial bombs, which he described as Russia’s main “tool of terror” facilitating their advance.

During a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, Zelenskyy stated that Russia had already used 3,200 guided aerial bombs in May, with the potential for 3,500 more in June, according to Ukrinform.

“Thousands of aerial bombs are flying over people’s heads,” Zelenskyy said, adding: “No one – with any weapon in their hands, with any training – is able to withstand this.”

Zelenskyy underscored the urgent need for additional Patriot air defense systems to counter Russia’s intensive bombing campaign.

“At least two such systems are needed for the Kharkiv axis,” he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the Patriot systems could prevent Russian aircraft from approaching close enough to deploy the guided bombs against civilian and military targets.

“The point is that Russia uses these aerial bombs from its aircraft, and if you have Patriot systems, then the aircraft will not be able to fly close enough to use aerial bombs on both the civilian population and the military,” Zelenskyy explained.

Amid restrictions on using Western-supplied weapons against Russian territory, the Ukrainian President emphasized the defensive role of Patriot systems, stating, “It is important to understand that air defense is exactly defense, not offensive.”

The Ukrainian President’s visit to Spain on May 27 also saw the signing of a bilateral security agreement, with Spain committing €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year and €5 billion through the European Peace Facility until 2027.

