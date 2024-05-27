Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces barrage of over 3,000 Russian aerial bombs per month

Russia launches over 3,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine each month, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says, emphasizing the need for more Patriot air defense systems.
byYuri Zoria
27/05/2024
2 minute read
A Russian FAB-500-M62 500 kg bomb with a UMPK gliding kit under the wing of a Su-34 front-line bomber. Photo via Militarnyi
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces barrage of over 3,000 Russian aerial bombs per month

Russia has intensified its aerial bombardment of Ukraine, launching more than 3,000 guided bombs against the country each month, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Starting February, Russia significantly intensified the use of gliding bombs, which enabled Russia’s capture of Avdiivka City in Donetsk Oblast and further advancements. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is developing countermeasures against Russian guided aerial bombs, which he described as Russia’s main “tool of terror” facilitating their advance.

During a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, Zelenskyy stated that Russia had already used 3,200 guided aerial bombs in May, with the potential for 3,500 more in June, according to Ukrinform.

Thousands of aerial bombs are flying over people’s heads,” Zelenskyy said, adding: “No one – with any weapon in their hands, with any training – is able to withstand this.”

Zelenskyy underscored the urgent need for additional Patriot air defense systems to counter Russia’s intensive bombing campaign.

“At least two such systems are needed for the Kharkiv axis,” he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the Patriot systems could prevent Russian aircraft from approaching close enough to deploy the guided bombs against civilian and military targets.

“The point is that Russia uses these aerial bombs from its aircraft, and if you have Patriot systems, then the aircraft will not be able to fly close enough to use aerial bombs on both the civilian population and the military,” Zelenskyy explained.

Amid restrictions on using Western-supplied weapons against Russian territory, the Ukrainian President emphasized the defensive role of Patriot systems, stating, “It is important to understand that air defense is exactly defense, not offensive.”

The Ukrainian President’s visit to Spain on May 27 also saw the signing of a bilateral security agreement, with Spain committing €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year and €5 billion through the European Peace Facility until 2027.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts