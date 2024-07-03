Russian air strike on Kharkiv injures 14, including infant

Russia bombed a residential area in Kharkiv, injuring 14 people, including a two-week-old infant and an 8-year-old boy, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported. The attack occurred around 16:00, with three strikes targeting the city’s outskirts and the Kyivskyi district.

The bombardment damaged homes, apartment buildings, a post office, and an auto repair shop.

🚨 Russian forces bombed 🇺🇦 Kharkiv residential area, injuring 14, including a 2-week-old infant. Attack used UMPB D-30 gliding bombs from Belgorod Oblast, Russia. Homes, apartments, post office damaged. 🎞️ Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. pic.twitter.com/rFFHxoo1dS — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 3, 2024

“The strikes were carried out using UMPB D-30 bombs (Unified Inter-Service Gliding Munition, 30 cm caliber) launched from Batratskaya Dacha in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast,” the statement reads.

Russians have employed these modernized munitions since March 2024.

Kharkiv’s proximity to the Russian border (30 km) makes it vulnerable to such attacks. Ukraine urgently needs advanced air defense systems to counter these threats from Russian aircraft operating within Russian airspace.

Read more: