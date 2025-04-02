Russian officials report 93 drones intercepted overnight

Russian authorities reported that nearly 100 drones attacked Russian territory on the evening of 1 April and overnight into 2 April, with multiple impacts in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, where a state of emergency has been declared.

The Russian Defence Ministry claims its forces shot down 93 drones overnight. The ministry reported that 87 drones were intercepted over Kursk Oblast, four over Rostov Oblast, and two over Belgorod Oblast.

Acting Governor of Rostov Oblast Yuri Slyusar confirmed the drone attacks and their consequences. Fires reportedly broke out in two apartment buildings, injuring two people.

Svetlana Kambulova, the head of Taganrog, said that one drone got stuck in a tree on the outskirts of Taganrog, while another fell on garages in the city center.

A state of emergency has been introduced in Taganrog, according to Kambulova.

In Kursk Oblast, drone debris fell on the roof of an apartment building, leading to the evacuation of 60 residents, according to Acting Governor Khinshtein.

Ukraine has not commented on the drone attack on Russia.

Ukraine has increased its attacks on Russian military bases and oil facilities to undermine its war machine since Russia attacked Ukrainian ones. However, Ukraine doesn’t confirm all attacks.

This incident follows a series of other reported drone attacks in March 2025, including a fifth attack on an oil refinery in Tuapse on 14 March, strikes on Yeisk in Krasnodar Krai and Astrakhan Oblast on 17 March, and an attack that set fire to an oil depot in Krasnodar Krai on 19 March.

