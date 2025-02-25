Russia arrests teen suspecting of helping Ukraine target major Ryazan oil refinery

A 17-year-old teenager has been detained in Bashkortostan on charges of collecting and transmitting information about an oil refinery in Ryazan, RIA Novosti reported, citing law enforcement agencies.

The attacks on the Russian oil refineries is part of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck oil depots and refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks on Russian fuel facilities in early 2025.

The news agency obtained video footage of the teenager’s interrogation. According to the accused, he was searching for part-time work in chat rooms last autumn when “Ukrainian handlers found and recruited him.”

“During the New Year holidays, they asked me to photograph the Ryazan oil refinery and show the location of communication towers, security posts, and air defense on its map,” the suspect said during questioning.

The teenager sent “five to seven photographs” and received approximately 65,000 rubles as payment, according to his statement.

The young man also mentioned that he refused to photograph copper-zinc deposits in Bashkortostan. He suggested reassigning some tasks to other people he could recruit. His handlers then requested that he “find someone who could set fire to a locomotive.”

“I don’t know what happened after that, because the next day I was detained by law enforcement officers,” the detained teenager told investigators, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

Authorities have opened a criminal case against the teenager on terrorism and treason charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

On 24 February, drones attacked the Ryazan oil refinery for the third time since the beginning of the year. The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff has confirmed the two most recent attacks, noting that the facility participates in supplying Russian troops.

