Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia arrests teen suspecting of helping Ukraine target major Ryazan oil refinery

A teenager in Russia’s Bashkortostan region has been arrested after allegedly accepting 65,000 rubles to photograph a strategic oil refinery that was later targeted by Ukrainian drones.
byMaria Tril
25/02/2025
2 minute read
russia's ryazan oil depot fire second time days blaze 26 2025 telegram/astra videos city confirmed fires facility defense ministry again claimed all drones were downed region ukraine news ukrainian reports
Ryazan oil depot blaze. 26 January 2025. Photo via Telegram/Astra
Russia arrests teen suspecting of helping Ukraine target major Ryazan oil refinery

A 17-year-old teenager has been detained in Bashkortostan on charges of collecting and transmitting information about an oil refinery in Ryazan, RIA Novosti reported, citing law enforcement agencies.

The attacks on the Russian oil refineries is part of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck oil depots and refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks on Russian fuel facilities in early 2025.

The news agency obtained video footage of the teenager’s interrogation. According to the accused, he was searching for part-time work in chat rooms last autumn when “Ukrainian handlers found and recruited him.”

“During the New Year holidays, they asked me to photograph the Ryazan oil refinery and show the location of communication towers, security posts, and air defense on its map,” the suspect said during questioning.

The teenager sent “five to seven photographs” and received approximately 65,000 rubles as payment, according to his statement.

The young man also mentioned that he refused to photograph copper-zinc deposits in Bashkortostan. He suggested reassigning some tasks to other people he could recruit. His handlers then requested that he “find someone who could set fire to a locomotive.”

“I don’t know what happened after that, because the next day I was detained by law enforcement officers,” the detained teenager told investigators, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

Authorities have opened a criminal case against the teenager on terrorism and treason charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

On 24 February, drones attacked the Ryazan oil refinery for the third time since the beginning of the year. The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff has confirmed the two most recent attacks, noting that the facility participates in supplying Russian troops.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts