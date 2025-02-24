Support us on Patreon
byLesia Dubenko
24/02/2025
Screenshot from Zelenskyy’s New Year address
Zelenskyy and Trump talked, here’s the outcome

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked with POTUS Donald Trump at the G7 summit held online on 24 February.

He announced the outcome of the talks during his today’s press conference.

During the summit, Zelenskyy expressed hope that the US would continue its support for Kyiv and also had a conversation with POTUS Donald Trump.

“As for Donald Trump… we just had a conversation. It was a very good conversation within the framework of the G7 summit led by Canada,” Zelenskyy stated, adding, “We very much hope that the United States will continue its support like our other partners. Of course, we must not lose this unity between Europe and the United States

Zelenskyy thanked Canada for organizing this meeting.

The meeting comes at a time when Ukraine is reportedly gearing up to sign the controversial minerals deal with the US that has tainted the relations between Kyiv and Washington D.C.

