According to a report by the Siberia.Realities, relatives of conscript soldiers from the Kemerovo and Irkutsk oblasts confirmed that new conscripts from the Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts transferred to the Kursk Oblast after the advance of the Ukrainian armed forces in the region.

The Ukrainian army entered the Kursk Oblast on 6 August, and fighting has continued in the region since then. The Ukrainian military claims control over the district center of Sudzha and seven dozen settlements. Due to this, Russia moved several brigade-sized units of at least one thousand people each from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Kursk Oblast to counter the Ukrainian army’s advance.

The mothers of soldiers in Kursk Oblast confirmed that new conscripts from Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts were transferred to the region.

The soldiers will reportedly be transferred in September.

Another interviewee says her conscript son from Penza was in the Sudzha district of Kursk Oblast when the Ukrainian army arrived. He has now been transferred to a military airfield in Kursk.

According to the anti-war movement Go to the Woods, they have been receiving messages all last week from Russian conscripts and their families – soldiers are being massively sent or prepared for transfer to the Kursk Oblast. The project claims that at least 250 conscripts from St. Petersburg and 90 from Moscow have already been transferred to Kursk Oblast after the advance of the Ukrainian army.

“At the same time as the dispatch to the Kursk Oblast, conscripts forced to sign contracts are turning to us. In addition to the usual arguments (you’ll earn money, you won’t go to war), an utterly inhumane one has been added: they promise that contractors will not be sent to the Kursk Oblast. In words, of course. And the signed contract with the Ministry of Defense is needed so that the former conscript can be sent to Kursk, Crimea, or Donetsk,” the Go to the Woods movement reports.

