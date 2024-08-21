Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia transfers conscript soldiers from Siberia to Kursk Oblast

Relatives of conscript soldiers from Siberia have confirmed that new recruits are being transferred to the Kursk Oblast as the Ukrainian military advances in the region.
byMaria Tril
21/08/2024
2 minute read
Russian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Russian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Russia transfers conscript soldiers from Siberia to Kursk Oblast

According to a report by the Siberia.Realities, relatives of conscript soldiers from the Kemerovo and Irkutsk oblasts confirmed that new conscripts from the Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts transferred to the Kursk Oblast after the advance of the Ukrainian armed forces in the region.

The Ukrainian army entered the Kursk Oblast on 6 August, and fighting has continued in the region since then. The Ukrainian military claims control over the district center of Sudzha and seven dozen settlements. Due to this, Russia moved several brigade-sized units of at least one thousand people each from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Kursk Oblast to counter the Ukrainian army’s advance.

The mothers of soldiers in Kursk Oblast confirmed that new conscripts from Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts were transferred to the region.

The soldiers will reportedly be transferred in September.

Another interviewee says her conscript son from Penza was in the Sudzha district of Kursk Oblast when the Ukrainian army arrived. He has now been transferred to a military airfield in Kursk.

According to the anti-war movement Go to the Woods, they have been receiving messages all last week from Russian conscripts and their families – soldiers are being massively sent or prepared for transfer to the Kursk Oblast. The project claims that at least 250 conscripts from St. Petersburg and 90 from Moscow have already been transferred to Kursk Oblast after the advance of the Ukrainian army.

“At the same time as the dispatch to the Kursk Oblast, conscripts forced to sign contracts are turning to us. In addition to the usual arguments (you’ll earn money, you won’t go to war), an utterly inhumane one has been added: they promise that contractors will not be sent to the Kursk Oblast. In words, of course. And the signed contract with the Ministry of Defense is needed so that the former conscript can be sent to Kursk, Crimea, or Donetsk,” the Go to the Woods movement reports.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts