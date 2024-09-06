Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

CNN: Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Oblast halts Russian offensive in new Ukrainian regions, says Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

By moving the battle onto Russian territory, Ukraine forced Moscow to confront vulnerabilities in its own military operations, despite its superior numbers and equipment.
byOlena Mukhina
06/09/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian paratrooper brigade captures seven russian tanks kursk oblast since incursion outset captured tank military russia's august 2024 80th separate air assault трофейний російський танк українських військових у курській області
A captured Russian tank of the Ukrainian military in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. August 2024. Photo: Ukrainian 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade
CNN: Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Oblast halts Russian offensive in new Ukrainian regions, says Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

Russia had been planning to launch a new front in Ukraine from the Kursk Oblast before Kyiv’s incursion into the region, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi told CNN.

In August 2024, Ukrainian forces stormed into Kursk Oblast, which signaled that, despite Russia’s advantage in personnel and equipment, its military has vulnerabilities.

“It reduced the threat of an enemy offensive. We prevented them from acting. We moved the fighting to the enemy’s territory so that (the enemy) could feel what we feel every day,” Syrskyi said.

The key objectives behind the Kursk operation were to prevent Russia from using the region as a launchpad for a new offensive, divert Moscow’s forces from another part of the front lines, create a security zone, and stop Russian shelling of border settlements.

His claims came amid a Russian offensive on the Pokrovsk front, considered to be the hottest spot of the war. Syrskyi told CNN that despite the assaults, Ukrainian troops have now managed to stall the Russian advances there.

“Over the last six days, the enemy hasn’t advanced a single meter in the Pokrovsk direction. In other words, our strategy is working,” he explained.

In addition, Syrskyi said that the amount of artillery shelling and their intensity have decreased lately.

However, Ukraine still faces challenges during the battles as Russia has significantly more weapons compared to Kyiv troops.

“The enemy does have an advantage in aviation, in missiles, in artillery, in the amount of ammunition they use, of course, in personnel, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles,” Syrskyi added.

Due to the halt of military equipment, Ukrainian soldiers are heading to the battlefield after receiving less training than he’d like them to. As a result, some operations are failing.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts