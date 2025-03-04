Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1104: Trump administration drafting Russian sanctions relief while Russian forces advance on three fronts

Exclusive

Ukrainian soldiers saw the drone—and then did nothing. A Russian missile did the rest. A Russian Iskander-M missile killed dozens of Ukrainian soldiers in formation near Dnipro after commanders failed to disperse troops despite spotting a Russian surveillance drone overhead.

All eyes on UK as US-Ukraine relations crumble. The heated spat between Trump, Vance, and Zelenskyy was seen with with horror with Europe but not quite for the right reasons

Could Europe survive if America leaves NATO? The 5% question. European leaders debate doubling defense spending to an unprecedented 5% of GDP as they confront a future with potentially diminished American NATO support—but can they deliver when most still haven’t met the decade-old 2% target?

Military

Russian troops gain ground in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Russia’s Kursk oblasts – DeepState. The analytical project DeepState reported that Russian forces are actively establishing fire control over Ukrainian logistics routes in Russian Kursk Oblast.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces exploit shock tactics to reclaim vital supply route near Pokrovsk. Ukrainian special forces’ thunder runs through Kotlyne in Donetsk Oblast demolished Russian defensive cohesion, creating openings for paratroopers to recapture the settlement through methodical house-to-house clearing operations.

Explosions rock major Russian oil refinery in Ufa used for military fuel supplies. Bashneft oil refinery complex in Ufa is among Russia’s top five oil refining centers.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s drones take 53 million tons of Russian oil offline, crippling 10% of refining capacity. Russian repair crews cannot keep pace with Ukraine’s relentless campaign, which now targets pumping stations to starve even operational refineries of crude supply.

Defense News: Ukraine plans 15-km unmanned “kill zone” along Russian front as drone production hits 4,000+ daily. Kyiv is developing a plan to establish a 15-km unmanned zone along the frontline, integrating surveillance and strike drones, with the potential to extend it to 40 km.

As of 3 March 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and Technology

Ukrainian intelligence warns Russia preparing to launch 500 drones per day. Russia has expanded its drone production capabilities to the point where it can now launch up to 200 unmanned aerial vehicles in a single attack, with plans to reach 500 simultaneous launches, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.

UK to supply Ukraine with 5,000 Belfast-made supersonic anti-drone missiles in $ 2 billion deal. Missiles traveling at 1.5 times the speed of sound with a range of over 6km will soon bolster Ukraine’s air defenses.

Forbes: Ukraine’s SU-24 bombers poised to launch German Taurus missiles if Merz ends ban. Former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s firm opposition to sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine may soon be reversed, as incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz signals a potential policy shift.

International

Trump administration drafting Russian sanctions relief proposal – Reuters. President Trump’s efforts to quickly reset relations with Russia now include specific plans for potential sanctions relief, according to US officials who spoke with Reuters.

Lech Wałęsa, Solidarity leaders demand US honor Budapest Memorandum. Polish freedom movement veterans remind Trump that the USA committed to defend Ukraine’s borders in exchange for its nuclear disarmament, refraining from economic coercion

UK backs Lviv’s transformation into major European transport junction. Three leading British companies will develop priority infrastructure projects to connect Lviv with European transport networks, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi

Friedrich Merz claims Trump-Zelensky clash was “manufactured escalation”. The head of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union believes the recent heated argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was deliberately staged by American officials.

British PM: US is vital to ensuring peace in Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared the United States “indispensable” to European security and vital for achieving peace in Ukraine during a parliamentary address following a London summit.

American involvement remains essential for lasting peace – Zelenskyy says. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for US involvement in Ukraine peace efforts after tense meeting with Trump. Says European security guarantees insufficient without America.

NYT: Today Trump to discuss pausing or canceling US military aid to Ukraine. President Trump will meet today with top security officials to consider canceling military aid to Ukraine following last week’s contentious meeting with President Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy open to meeting Trump again, sign economic deal, but Treasury Secretary says deal not on agenda now. Ukrainian President said he would attend a meeting with Trump if invited “for a constructive dialog, to solve real problems.”

Historic weekend: Zelenskyy-Trump clash accelerates European security independence movement. The dramatic confrontation between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy has accelerated Europe’s movement toward security independence, with European leaders responding by increasing military aid commitments and developing their own peace initiative.

“Not a British plan”: France and UK split over proposed Ukraine one-month truce plan. British officials have refuted Emmanuel Macron’s claims of a joint one-month limited ceasefire plan for Ukraine that would cover airspace, maritime zones, and energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy holds firm on not giving up territory, while Trump’s advisor pushes concessions. The Ukrainian president highlighted that there is still “a long way to go” to end the war, creating tension with the Trump administration’s push for a quicker resolution.

“We are at a crossroads in history.” Starmer outlines four Ukraine commitments after emergency London summit. The UK and 18 other nations have pledged to form a “coalition of the willing” to protect Ukraine and maintain peace.

“What’s at stake is too important”: French president urges continued US support for Ukraine amid growing tension. Emmanuel Macron emphasized that American withdrawal from supporting Ukraine would fundamentally weaken Western security strategy against the Kremlin’s expansionist ambitions.

Ukrainian joke fundraiser “for nukes”raises millions in hours after Zelenskyy-Trump dispute. The money will actually be redirected to combat drone initiatives.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

“She couldn’t even lift her head”: Witness describes Roshchyna’s condition in Russian prison. A new investigation has uncovered that Russian captors tortured journalist Victoria Roshchyna with knives and electric shocks; her weight fell to 30 kilograms before her death.

Russian drone strike kills animals at Kharkiv’s Ecopark, targets civilian areas. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused environmental damages exceeding €72.9 billion, with over 7,000 ecological crimes documented.

