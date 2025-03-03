UK backs Lviv’s transformation into major European transport junction

The mayor of Lviv, a city in the western part of Ukraine, Andriy Sadovyi, announced that Great Britain will help transform his city into a new major transport hub for Europe.

British Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security Mike Kane has confirmed readiness to support the development of Ukraine’s transport infrastructure, Sadovyi wrote.

Following meetings in Britain, Sadovyi said that three leading companies with experience in implementing large-scale infrastructure projects – Gleeds, BDP, and PwC – will join the effort. These companies reportedly will prepare a list of priority projects for funding within the next three months.

“One of our key directions is creating an automobile and railway junction in Lviv. Our shared goal is to develop a quality project that integrates and makes our city and Ukraine more accessible to Europe,” the mayor wrote.

The announcement comes as Britain pledged 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for air defense missile purchases.

Britain has also assured it is ready to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine, providing “boots on the ground and planes in the air.”

