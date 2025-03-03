Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

American involvement remains essential for lasting peace – Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for US involvement in Ukraine peace efforts after tense meeting with Trump. Says European security guarantees insufficient without America. UK ambassador urges “radical reset” between Ukraine-US relations, while Trump admin hints at territorial concessions for peace deal.
byMaria Tril
03/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Office of the Ukraine’s President
American involvement remains essential for lasting peace – Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for United States involvement to secure peace in Ukraine following his confrontational meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, which resulted in the cancellation of the mineral deal signing and a potential halt to military aid for Ukraine, The Telegraph reported on March 3.

“Some sort of presence of the United States is necessary,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on 2 March night. “We can talk about forms: intelligence, sea, air.”

The Ukrainian President made these comments after European leaders met in London to discuss security guarantees. Zelenskyy indicated these European assurances would not be sufficient without American participation.

“I think our relationship will continue. We are grateful… We see the US as a strategic partner,” he said.

In the press conference on 2 March, Zelenskyy rejected suggestions he should be discouraged. “I have not got the right to be depressed,” he said.

Lord Mandelson, Britain’s ambassador to the US, urged Zelenskyy to repair relations with Trump. “We need a very radical reset and it has to consist of the United States and Ukraine getting back on the same page,” he told ABC.

Mandelson called on Ukraine to “be the first to commit to a ceasefire and defy the Russians to follow,” describing Trump’s peace initiative as “the only show in town.”

Mike Waltz, US national security adviser, suggested Washington wants a permanent peace involving territorial concessions in exchange for European-led security guarantees.

 European leaders gathered on 2 March in London for a summit focused on Ukraine. The London summit aimed to strengthen European support for Ukraine and discuss a path toward a lasting peace in the face of Russian aggression.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts