American involvement remains essential for lasting peace – Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for United States involvement to secure peace in Ukraine following his confrontational meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, which resulted in the cancellation of the mineral deal signing and a potential halt to military aid for Ukraine, The Telegraph reported on March 3.

“Some sort of presence of the United States is necessary,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on 2 March night. “We can talk about forms: intelligence, sea, air.”

The Ukrainian President made these comments after European leaders met in London to discuss security guarantees. Zelenskyy indicated these European assurances would not be sufficient without American participation.

“I think our relationship will continue. We are grateful… We see the US as a strategic partner,” he said.

In the press conference on 2 March, Zelenskyy rejected suggestions he should be discouraged. “I have not got the right to be depressed,” he said.

Lord Mandelson, Britain’s ambassador to the US, urged Zelenskyy to repair relations with Trump. “We need a very radical reset and it has to consist of the United States and Ukraine getting back on the same page,” he told ABC.

Mandelson called on Ukraine to “be the first to commit to a ceasefire and defy the Russians to follow,” describing Trump’s peace initiative as “the only show in town.”

Mike Waltz, US national security adviser, suggested Washington wants a permanent peace involving territorial concessions in exchange for European-led security guarantees.

European leaders gathered on 2 March in London for a summit focused on Ukraine. The London summit aimed to strengthen European support for Ukraine and discuss a path toward a lasting peace in the face of Russian aggression.

