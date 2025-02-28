Zelenskyy exits White House without signing planned mineral deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House early on 28 February without signing a planned minerals agreement following a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump and Vice president DJ Vance.

Zelenskyy left in his motorcade around 1:45 pm local time, according to reports. A White House official confirmed that both the scheduled press conference and the deal signing were canceled.

“The press conference has also been cancelled,” the official stated. “Deal signing is off.”

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that the mineral deal between the US and Ukraine was not signed following the tense exchange.

The meeting at the White House ended with a heated argument about the Russia-Ukraine war. US Secretary of State Mike Vance stated that the war should be resolved through diplomacy. Zelenskyy responded that he had previously signed an agreement with Putin in the presence of the French president and German chancellor, but Putin disrupted the deal more than 20 times and laucnhed a full-scale invasion in 2022.

The Ukrainian president warned that if a bad agreement were signed between Russia and Ukraine, the United States would “feel it.” Trump and Vance objected to this statement, responding “we’ll be fine” and adding that Zelenskyy had no right to impose his opinion.

Trump also reportedly told Zelenskyy he had no cards to play, to which Zelenskyy responded that he “didn’t come here to play cards.” Trump and Vance also blamed Zelenskyy for not being grateful for the US support.

Following their meeting, Trump claimed that Zelensky “is not ready for peace.”

After the meeting, Zelenskyy wrote on X: “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you President Trump, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.“

The Ukrainian president arrived at the White House on 28 Feb. to sign a minerals agreement with Trump. During their meeting, Zelenskyy showed Trump photos of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russian captivity. Zelenskyy alos told Trump that territorial compromises with Vladimir Putin, whom he called “a killer and terrorist,” were impossible.

US and European leaders support Zelenskyy

International leaders, including some Republicans, voiced support for Zelenskyy after the incident. Republican Representative Don Bacon shared a clip from the Oval Office exchange showing Vance telling Zelenskyy he is disrespectful.

“Some want to whitewash the truth, but we cannot ignore the truth. Russia is at fault for this war,” Bacon commented.

European leaders also expressed solidarity with Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron said: “Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the aggressed people. I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia 3 years ago, and to continue to do so. We must … respect those who have been fighting since the beginning.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X: “Dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone.”

Spain’s Prime Minister also expressed support, stating: “Ukraine, Spain stands with you.”

