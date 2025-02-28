Support us on Patreon
EU draft communiqué: European security negotiations impossible without Europe’s participation

The European Union will declare that “peace through strength” requires Ukraine to negotiate from the strongest possible position, according to a draft communiqué obtained by Suspilne.
byMaria Tril
28/02/2025
2 minute read
eu-member-states
The European Union member states. Credit: European Data Journalism Network
European Union member states plan to adopt a communiqué at the Ukraine and European Security Summit on 6 March, stating that “there can be no negotiations concerning European security without Europe’s participation,” Suspilne reported on 28 Feb.

The Ukrainian public broadcaster obtained a draft of the document to be presented at the EU member states meeting this Wednesday.

According to the document, EU countries aim to establish their position on potential peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war and emphasize the importance of EU presence in these talks.

“In connection with the new momentum for negotiations that should lead to a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace, the European Council emphasizes the importance of such principles,” the communiqué stated, outlining four key principles:

  • “There can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine”
  • “There can be no negotiations concerning European security without Europe’s participation. Ukraine’s security and Europe’s are intertwined”
  • “A ceasefire can only take place within the framework of a comprehensive peace agreement”
  • “Any such agreement must be accompanied by strong and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine”

The draft communiqué emphasizes that achieving “peace through strength” requires Ukraine to maintain the strongest possible position. “This applies before, during and after negotiations to end the war. To this end, the European Union remains committed, in coordination with like-minded partners, to providing enhanced political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people,” the document stated.

Suspilne’s correspondent also reports that the EU is considering appointing a special representative for potential peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in early February that he is ready to personally meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if that is the only option for achieving peace. Zelenskyy insisted that Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and Europe must all be present at the peace talks table.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the Russian delegation to discuss ending the war in Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on 17 February without participation of Ukraine or European leaders.

