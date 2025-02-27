Trump rules out Ukraine’s NATO membership, pledges to get “some land” back

POTUS Donald Trump reiterated that Ukraine’s NATO membership goal is unrealistic.

Speaking at the press conference with UK PM Keir Starmer, he said that this will not happen.

“I can be very nice and say that we’ll work to it. This is not gonna happen. This is not gonna happen. That’s what started this whole thing, and Biden said that and all of a sudden it started. That was one of the primary reasons it started, and this was long before President Putin. They never said. It was an impossibility. So we can, “Oh gee, but we’ll try,” but that’s just something that’s not gonna happen,” he said.

He added that he’ll try to get some land back, “we’ll certainly try and get as much as we can back. But on the NATO, that’s not going to happen.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet POTUS tomorrow.