Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump rules out Ukraine’s NATO membership, pledges to get “some land” back

byLesia Dubenko
27/02/2025
1 minute read
POTUS Donald Trump at a press conference with UK PM Keir Starmer/YouTube screenshot
Trump rules out Ukraine’s NATO membership, pledges to get “some land” back

POTUS Donald Trump reiterated that Ukraine’s NATO membership goal is unrealistic.

Speaking at the press conference with UK PM Keir Starmer, he said that this will not happen.

“I can be very nice and say that we’ll work to it. This is not gonna happen. This is not gonna happen. That’s what started this whole thing, and Biden said that and all of a sudden it started. That was one of the primary reasons it started, and this was long before President Putin. They never said. It was an impossibility. So we can, “Oh gee, but we’ll try,” but that’s just something that’s not gonna happen,” he said.

He added that he’ll try to get some land back, “we’ll certainly try and get as much as we can back. But on the NATO, that’s not going to happen.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet POTUS tomorrow.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts