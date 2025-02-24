Syrskyi: Russia losts 250,000 soldiers since its ful-scale invasion of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion that Russia has lost about 250,000 troops in Ukraine since 24 February 2022.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported earlier that Russian advances have slowed. However, their casualties remain high, suffering 48,240 losses in January 2025. It marked January the second deadliest month since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“The enemy has lost nearly 870,000 soldiers and officers, with irreversible Russian losses at about 250,000 personnel,” Syrskyi said.

Russian forces also lost over 10,100 tanks, 21,100 armored vehicles, and 23,300 artillery systems, according to Syrskyi.

“We defeated the Russian offensive group, pushed the invaders away from Kyiv, and liberated northern Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, and Kherson,” Syrskyi wrote, highlighting Ukraine’s military achievements over three years.

He noted Ukraine regained more than 50% of territories occupied after 24 February 2022.

Syrskyi pointed to the recent Kursk operation as an example of “asymmetric capabilities.” This operation prevented a Russian advance on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, he said.

Commander also highlighted Ukraine’s success in the Black Sea, saying that “the Russian Black Sea Fleet has effectively ceased to exist – we forced its remnants into Novorossiysk bays.”

The full-scale invasion followed Russia’s 2014 occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia has lost approximately 868,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022. However, other estimates vary, with some sources suggesting that the actual death toll could be between 75,000 and 208,700 Russian servicemen and contractors by mid-January 2025.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 16 February 2025, that about 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and approximately 380,000 wounded since

Read also: