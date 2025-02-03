Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia’s January losses reach over 48,000 soldiers, second-highest since 2022

Ukrainian forces marked a successful month in January, wiping out 573 Russian armored vehicles and 230 tanks, while inflicting heavy losses on Russia’s overall military strength.
byOlena Mukhina
03/02/2025
2 minute read
isw russia uses less armor frontlines ukraine reports destruction some 13000 armored units over year destroyed russian tank ukraine's 93rd mechanized brigade kholodnyi yar pokrovsk has reported destroying damaging 3689
Destroyed Russian tank Photo: Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar”
Russia’s January losses reach over 48,000 soldiers, second-highest since 2022

In January, Russia’s irrecoverable and sanitary losses reached 48,240 troops, roughly equivalent to more than three motorized rifle divisions, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of early February 2025, the military situation in various regions of Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk remains fluid, with both sides engaged in continued clashes. Ukrainian forces are focusing on reinforcing defensive positions and integrating new technologies, while Russian forces persist in their offensive operations across multiple fronts.

“The only higher losses since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion occurred in December 2024, with 48,670 casualties,” the ministry noted.

Combat intensity remained high throughout January, with 5,087 engagements recorded across the front lines.

Russian tactical aviation dropped over 2,400 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and frontline cities during the month.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 230 Russian tanks, equivalent to nearly seven tank battalions.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 573 Russian armored vehicles, nearly matching the strength of three motorized rifle divisions.

They also destroyed 963 Russian artillery pieces, equivalent to about 50 artillery battalions.

Earlier, Ruslan Piddubnyi, commander of the Antares unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard’s Rubezh unit, said Russian forces are using motorcycles and light vehicles in assault operations, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses and target positions of unmanned aerial vehicle units in the rear.

He explained that this tactic aims to disrupt communication and surveillance by forcing drone operators into direct combat.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!