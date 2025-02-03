Russia’s January losses reach over 48,000 soldiers, second-highest since 2022

In January, Russia’s irrecoverable and sanitary losses reached 48,240 troops, roughly equivalent to more than three motorized rifle divisions, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of early February 2025, the military situation in various regions of Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk remains fluid, with both sides engaged in continued clashes. Ukrainian forces are focusing on reinforcing defensive positions and integrating new technologies, while Russian forces persist in their offensive operations across multiple fronts.

“The only higher losses since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion occurred in December 2024, with 48,670 casualties,” the ministry noted.

Combat intensity remained high throughout January, with 5,087 engagements recorded across the front lines.

Russian tactical aviation dropped over 2,400 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and frontline cities during the month.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 230 Russian tanks, equivalent to nearly seven tank battalions.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 573 Russian armored vehicles, nearly matching the strength of three motorized rifle divisions.

They also destroyed 963 Russian artillery pieces, equivalent to about 50 artillery battalions.

Earlier, Ruslan Piddubnyi, commander of the Antares unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard’s Rubezh unit, said Russian forces are using motorcycles and light vehicles in assault operations, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses and target positions of unmanned aerial vehicle units in the rear.

He explained that this tactic aims to disrupt communication and surveillance by forcing drone operators into direct combat.

Related: