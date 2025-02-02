Support us on Patreon
Russians trapped in Donetsk’s Velyka Novosilka basements, Ukrainian brigade says

Deep State OSINT group claimed on 27 January that Russian forces occupied the settlement on 27 January.
02/02/2025
Velyka Novosilka, located in southern Donetsk Oblast near the tripoint of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Map: Deep State Map
Russians trapped in Donetsk’s Velyka Novosilka basements, Ukrainian brigade says

Russian forces are caught in a “fire trap” in Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast, as fighting for the settlement continues despites claims that the Russians have occupied the village a few days ago, Ukraine’s 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported on 2 February.

Velyka Novosilka, in southern Donetsk Oblast near the tripoint of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, lies over 60 kilometers from occupied Volnovakha. The settlement has no functioning shops or pharmacies and remains without power. As of September 2023, approximately 50% of its buildings were destroyed, with over 300 residents remaining.

According to the Brigade’s Telegram post, Russian forces cannot advance further but are forced to reinforce their units in the city. Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance actively tracks enemy movements and positions, followed by strikes from FPV drones and artillery targeting basement positions where Russian forces seek shelter.

On 27 January, OSINT group Deep State claimed that Russian forces had occupied Velyka Novosilka, marking it as Russian-held on its interactive war map. However, Ukrainian officials deny full Russian control, with military spokesperson Ivan Siekach telling Suspilne on 28 January that battles remain ongoing and Ukrainian forces are still present in the settlement.

Deep State Map shows Velyka Novosilka as Russian-occupied as of 2 February 2025.

“The enemy has launched extensive propaganda operations with their ‘flag insertions,’ using specially prepared propaganda units. They would run out for three minutes, wave flags, and hide back in basements, trying to claim they control the city,” Siekach said.

The spokesperson added that Ukrainian forces maintain visibility over the entire settlement and continue artillery and FPV drone operations against enemy positions. 

