Russian troops launch motorcycle raids targeting Ukrainian drone units in new tactics

Russian forces are using motorcycles and light vehicles in assault operations, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses and target positions of unmanned aerial vehicle units in the rear, says Ruslan Piddubnyi, commander of the Antares unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard’s Rubezh unit, according to Kyiv24.

As of early February 2025, the military situation in various regions of Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk remains fluid, with both sides engaged in continued clashes. Ukrainian forces are focusing on reinforcing defensive positions and integrating new technologies, while Russian forces persist in their offensive operations across multiple fronts.

Piddubnyi explained that this tactic aims to disrupt communication and surveillance by forcing drone operators into direct combat.

“The Russians push through the first line of defense to reach our rear positions and neutralize unmanned aerial vehicle operations. This disrupts both communication and aerial reconnaissance, as operators must shift to frontline combat instead of monitoring the battlefield,” the Ukrainian soldier said.

He noted that Russian forces are exploiting weather conditions, particularly fog. Over the past week, there have been three assault attempts in the Siversk sector, one involving motorcycles. All were repelled. Russian troops also rely heavily on aerial drones for reconnaissance and direct support of their assault units.

Earlier, the Telegraph reported that a Russian fighting vehicle equipped with unusual anti-drone modifications appeared in eastern Ukraine. The vehicle, identified as a rusted BMP-1, features spiked bristles and long, wavy “hair-like” steel additions, as shown on Russian state TV.

The modified vehicle was spotted near Chasiv Yar, close to Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces have made gradual advances since 2024. Military experts have weighed in on the unusual modifications. Oleksandr Danylyuk, a military and defense analyst at RUSI, told The Telegraph these specific defenses haven’t been observed in the war before.

Related: