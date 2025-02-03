Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian troops launch motorcycle raids targeting Ukrainian drone units in new tactics

Russian forces exploit fog conditions for rapid motorcycle-mounted raids targeting Ukrainian drone operators.
byOlena Mukhina
03/02/2025
2 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Russian troops launch motorcycle raids targeting Ukrainian drone units in new tactics

Russian forces are using motorcycles and light vehicles in assault operations, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses and target positions of unmanned aerial vehicle units in the rear, says Ruslan Piddubnyi, commander of the Antares unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard’s Rubezh unit, according to Kyiv24.

As of early February 2025, the military situation in various regions of Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk remains fluid, with both sides engaged in continued clashes. Ukrainian forces are focusing on reinforcing defensive positions and integrating new technologies, while Russian forces persist in their offensive operations across multiple fronts.

Piddubnyi explained that this tactic aims to disrupt communication and surveillance by forcing drone operators into direct combat.

“The Russians push through the first line of defense to reach our rear positions and neutralize unmanned aerial vehicle operations. This disrupts both communication and aerial reconnaissance, as operators must shift to frontline combat instead of monitoring the battlefield,” the Ukrainian soldier said.

He noted that Russian forces are exploiting weather conditions, particularly fog. Over the past week, there have been three assault attempts in the Siversk sector, one involving motorcycles. All were repelled. Russian troops also rely heavily on aerial drones for reconnaissance and direct support of their assault units.

Earlier, the Telegraph reported that a Russian fighting vehicle equipped with unusual anti-drone modifications appeared in eastern Ukraine. The vehicle, identified as a rusted BMP-1, features spiked bristles and long, wavy “hair-like” steel additions, as shown on Russian state TV.

Russian combat vehicle appears with unusual hair-like defenses in Ukraine

The modified vehicle was spotted near Chasiv Yar, close to Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces have made gradual advances since 2024. Military experts have weighed in on the unusual modifications. Oleksandr Danylyuk, a military and defense analyst at RUSI, told The Telegraph these specific defenses haven’t been observed in the war before.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts