Russian forces cut off two supply routes to strategic Pokrovsk hub

Russian forces have established control over the railway line between Kotlyne and Udachne, marking a significant advance in their operations southwest of Pokrovsk, as they aim to encircle this crucial logistics hub.
byMaria Tril
16/01/2025
2 minute read
kotlyne pokrovsk
The DeepState map shows that Russian forces have cut off a strategic road near Kotlyne, aiming to capture key logistics routes around Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces cut off two supply routes to strategic Pokrovsk hub

Russian forces have severed the Dnipro-Pokrovsk railway line and a major highway leading to Pokrovsk near the Kotlyne settlement, according to DeepState’s latest frontline map update.

Pokrovsk, located in Donetsk Oblast, is a strategically significant city serving as a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine. Russian control of this city would not only enhance their operational capabilities but also severely disrupt Ukrainian supply lines.

DeepState analysts report that Russian forces are advancing through settlements west of Pokrovsk, implementing a strategy aimed at encircling the city while disrupting its garrison’s supply logistics.

The Pavlohrad-Pokrovsk highway (Pavlohrad is located in Dnipro Oblast), running 5-6 kilometers north of Kotlyne, is one of only two remaining highways connecting Pokrovsk to rear areas. Russian forces reached the railway line between Kotlyne and Udachne at least four days ago, DeepState analysts confirmed.

“Russian troops are employing FPV drones and, as of 16 January, fiber optic drones, which are gaining rapid popularity due to their resistance to electronic warfare,” DeepState reported. “The Pavlohrad-Pokrovsk road is now in a high-risk zone for movement.”

Russian forces are also operating near Udachne, west of Kotlyne, which DeepState identifies as a potential stronghold for securing their advance toward the Donetsk Oblast border.

Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets said on 13 January, that elements of the Russian 41st Combined Arms Army’s brigades had cut the T-0406 highway between Kotlyne and Udachne.

Russian forces are conducting assault operations toward Zvirove from Pishchane, east of Kotlyne, while simultaneously reinforcing their positions in the recently captured village of Shevchenko, southeast of Kotlyne.

The Pokrovsk offensive began in earnest in mid-July 2024, following significant Russian advances in the region. The capture of Prohres by Russian forces on July 19 marked a turning point, enabling further advances toward Pokrovsk. By early August, Russian troops were reportedly within 18 kilometers of the city, wielding an estimated force of 40,000 soldiers compared to Ukraine’s 12,000.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 13 January that Russian forces have cut major highways near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. According to ISW, Russian forces have severed both the T-0504 Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway east of Pokrovsk and the T-0406 Pokrovsk-Mezhova highway to its southwest.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.net reports that the leadership of the Donetsk and Khortytsia military units “has lost control, and the enemy is advancing almost daily.”

DeepState reports, according to Censor.net,  that Russian forces maintain significant advantages in situational awareness on this front, with their commanders having access to more drones than their Ukrainian counterparts.

“Our primary challenges lie in organizing surveillance systems. We (Ukrainian military )face a critical shortage of drones, particularly reconnaissance models and those capable of dropping munitions,” DeepState reports, specifically citing shortages of Mavic 3, Mavic 3T, Autel 4T, and Autel 4N models.

